St Swithun’s Church, in Chapelgate, received the cans on Thursday November 18 at its Can-dles of Hope event - which was just over a third of its initial target of 4,800.

A spokesperson of the church said they reached this huge amount of donations thanks to “the magnificent support from organisations and individuals in and around Retford”, with a special mention to the Co-op store in Kilton.

The target of 4,800 represented one can for every month since the first Thanksgiving in America, 400 years ago.

Hundreds of items were handed to St Swithun's for Bassetlaw Food Bank to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving.

The spokesperson said: “If you want us to come back next year to see if we can [reach the target], then we will.

“The target will be 4,812 then – just send an email to [email protected] and let us know.

“Bassetlaw Food Bank does a great job and deserves our support.”

The event saw a full day of performances and talks starting off with John Coates and the St Swithun’s bellringers who announced the beginning of the event.

Organist, Stephen Carey, played pieces specially composed for the Mayflower Pilgrims commemorations.

Some of the special guests included an introduction from Isabelle Richards from the Pilgrims Gallery at Bassetlaw Museum, accompanied by organist Stephen Carey; Doncaster Waites; the U3A Recorder Consort; local singers Emma Spencer and David Warren; and a talk from historian and author Adrian Gray.

BCH chair, Rick Brand, closed the event and thanked everyone who had contributed to the day, especially the team at St Swithun’s, Bassetlaw District Council, and the Lottery Heritage Fund, who helped the day take place.

Foodbank Manager, Robert Garland, said “This sort of event, and the amazing way the people of Bassetlaw pull together to make things happen makes me really proud to be a resident, and as a charity, we could not operate without this sort of support.”

U3A Recorder Consort performed at St Swithun's on the day.