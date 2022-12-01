Christmas shoppers to benefit from free afternoon parking in Worksop and Retford

As of today, December 1, Bassetlaw District Council will be making their car parks free of charge from 2pm each day until January 2, 2023.

In the announcement, a council spokesperson wrote: “The council hopes this will encourage more people to shop local and support local businesses."

The council owns a total of 19 car parks across Worksop and Retford, with the majority charging £1 an hour to use.

Shoppers can part for free in the run-up to Christmas

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop Business Forum, said the initiative is generally well-received by businesses in the winter.

He said: “Local businesses from the national names to the smaller independent businesses always appreciate and benefit from the free after 2pm parking arrangement in the council carparks in the run up to Christmas.

“Businesses feel that shoppers can shop in a relaxed manner whilst not having to worry about a parking ticket expiring and of course the saving is always a bonus.

“We would encourage shoppers to visit our shops and take a break for a coffee in one of our cafes and hopefully grab a Christmas bargain.”

On December 3, residents are being encouraged to visit their high street and visit the independent shops as Small Business Saturday takes place.

