The lights are on, the tree is up and the stage is set for the busy, bustling build-up to Christmas in Worksop.

A big Christmas lights switch-on ceremony has also been held in Retford, leaving the Bassetlaw bathed bathed in festive spirit.

It all means an exciting weekend, jam-packed with things to do and places to go, not only across Worksop and Retford but also Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area. So please get stuck into our guide below, which features 21 event ideas for the next few days.

The panto season is well under way, with ‘Dick Whittington’ launching at Worksop’s Acorn Theatre and ‘Beauty And The Beast’ continuing at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre. Retford’s Majestic Theatre is not to be outdone either, courtesy of a top-notch Elvis tribute show and a blast of retro rock with hits by the likes of Queen, Fleetwood Mac, U2 and Def Leppard.

If you’re looking for bargain presents, Christmas markets pop up all over the place – from Mansfield Museum and Papplewick Pumping Station to Clumber Park, where the kids also get the chance to meet Santa himself.

Rufford Park hosts Santa’s grotto, as well as a special ‘Carols By Candlelight’ service, while the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre hosts a Christmas wreath-making workshop.

Shoppers in Mansfield town centre are treated to some festive music. And if you fancy treading a bit further afield, there are wonderful Christmas events to sample at the Tropical Butterfly House in North Anston, Wollaton Hall in Nottingham and the National Ice Centre in Nottingham city centre.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Oh yes it is! Panto time at Worksop's theatre It's being billed as the purr-fect panto that is paved with gold! Yes, panto season kicks off at Worksop's Acorn Theatre on Sunday with 'Dick Whittington', presented by The Young Theatre Company. Get ready for rats, cats and watery splats when Dick and his furry friend, Tommy The Tik Tok Tomcat, arrive in London and find the city infested with rotten rodents! The show runs every evening next week, Monday to Saturday (7 pm), with 2 pm matinee performances also on the Saturday and Sunday, December 10.

2 . Smiles of joy as kids meet Santa The joy on this little girl's face will be replicated several times over as the historic Parsonage at Clumber Park hosts 'Meet Father Christmas' sessions in Santa's cosy grotto every day until Christmas Eve. Take a family selfie with Santa, who will present every child with a special gift after checking his list of names. You are advised to book a time slot beforehand.

3 . Elvis is in the building (at Retford) Gordon Hendricks is renowned as one of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world. Indeed, in 2017, he was crowned the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artiste Champion on the Graceland stage at Memphis on the 40th anniversary of the legend's death. He was also the grand final winner of the TV show, 'Stars In Their Eyes', in 2005. So it's quite a coup for Retford's Majestic Theatre to attract Hendricks for a show this Saturday night. In fact, they're all shook up!