Santa and his little helpers visited Thornberry Animal Sanctuary’s Christmas fair – which raised more than £2,500.

Visitors gathered at the North Anston-based animal shelter to enjoy a day of festive shopping, music, and the chance to meet the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Mulled wine kept the cold weather at bay as guests browsed an abundance of stalls with vendors selling the likes of handmade chocolate to bouquets of flowers.

Thorpe Hesley Brass Band provided the festive music as children met with Thornberry’s ponies and took part in a range of games and activities.

Ged Jenkins-Omar, Thornberry fundraising manager, said: “Events like these are really key in helping to raise money for the charity, as well as building relationships within our community, for the now and years to come.

“Many children who saw Santa will look back on their photos and remember their visit to Thornberry, so events like these help to ensure Thornberry’s future as well as having lots of festive fun in the present.

“Next year we will have another jam packed events schedule, so there will be lots for people to get involved in.”

Scroll down to see some of our photos from the event.

1. Thornberry Christmas Fayre Alison Beerley and Dolly were helping to spread Christmas cheer at the event. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Thornberry Christmas Fayre Carols were provided by Thorpe Hesley Brass Band. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Thornberry Christmas Fayre The event attracted a bumper crowd with its stalls and activities. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Thornberry Christmas Fayre Isobelle Watkins with Mother - one of the cats waiting for a new loving home. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales