As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, there will be a carried-over Bank Holiday on Tuesday, December 27, as well as the standard Bank Holiday for Boxing Day.

It means extra time off for some waste collection teams across the county and changes to when residents will have their bins emptied.

Some councils will also be collecting extra bags of household waste to account for the extra demand.

Bin collection days will change over the festive period.

Ashfield Council

Revised collection dates have been announced for towns like Hucknall, Sutton and Kirkby over the festive period.

Anyone who would have had their bin collected on December 26, will instead have it collected on Christmas Eve.

Collections will then be a day later than originally planned through until the start of next month.

Collections due on December 27 will instead take place on December 28, with this cycle running through until Saturday, January 7 – which will be the revised collection from Friday, January 6.

Extra waste will be collected during this period for people having their red-lidded bins emptied.

The council said: “On your first general waste collection after Christmas, we will be collecting one additional bag of general waste to help with extra waste this festive season.

“Please leave the extra bag alongside your red-lidded bin.”

Bassetlaw Council

Bassetlaw Council is also delaying collections as a result of Christmas and the bank holidays.

Collections due on Boxing Day will instead take place two days later on December 28.

There will also be a two-day delay on the collections for December 27 and December 28, taking place on Thursday, December 29, and Friday, December 30, respectively.

Collections scheduled for December 29 and 30 will then be moved to Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4.

There will then be a three-day delay for collections due at the start of January, with Monday’s January 2 collection to take place on Thursday, January 5, Tuesday’s January 3 on Friday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 4, on Saturday, January 6.

Changes to bin collections continue until the week commencing January 23, with the authority to contact all households with the changes.

Broxtowe Council

Broxtowe Council is enforcing a one-day delay to all collections starting from December 26.

Boxing Day collections will instead take place on December 27, with the one-day delay running until Saturday, December 31, which is the rescheduled collection of Friday, December 30.

Gedling Council

Boxing Day collections in Gedling will instead take place on Christmas Eve.

All other collections in that week will take place on their normal day, with the collection on January 2 – a carry-over bank holiday for New Year’s Day – taking place on New Year’s Eve, Saturday, December 31.

The authority says an extra bag of household waste will be collected with black bins during this period, as well as additional recycling.

A statement said: “Please place your bins out by 6am. We will take extra bags of black bin waste over the festive period and if you have extra recycling, please leave it in cardboard boxes next to your bin. ”

Mansfield Council

Most Mansfield collections will remain the same over the Christmas period, except for households whose collections fall on December 26 and January 2.

Both days are Bank Holidays and the collections will take place on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve respectively.

The council will also be collecting extra waste depending on which bin is being emptied.

A statement said: “We will be able to collect one bag of side waste with your general waste bin on your first green bin collection after Christmas.

“As usual, a small amount of extra recyclable waste in a paper bag or cardboard box can be collected on blue bin days.”

Newark & Sherwood Council

Only one collection date will be changed across Newark & Sherwood over the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections due on Boxing Day will instead be collected on Christmas Eve.

All other dates remain unaffected, the council says.

Nottingham Council

Residents in Nottingham due to have their bins collected on Monday, December 26, will instead have them emptied on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

