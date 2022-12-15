News you can trust since 1895
Christmas 2022 bin collection dates: When your rubbish and recycling will be collected in Worksop

Bassetlaw District Council has announced the revised bin collection dates for towns like Worksop, Retford and Harworth and Bircotes for the Christmas and new year season.

By Kirsty Hamilton
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

There will be a total of four weeks of changes to the normal bin collection days in Bassetlaw from Monday, December 26.

Bin collections will return to normal on Monday, January 23.

Following Christmas, there will be no collections on Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day), or Tuesday, December 27 (substitute bank holiday).

While most bins will be collected two days later, there will also be no collection on Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve).

And as New Year’s Day 2023 falls on a Sunday, there will also be no bin collections on Monday, January 2 (New Year's Day bank holiday).

These bank holidays will mean that some households will see delays of up to three business days in their normal collection.

Christmas and new year collection dates (usual collection date first):

Monday, December 26 – will be collected on Wednesday, December 28

Tuesday, December 27 – will be collected on Thursday, December 29

Wednesday, December 28 – will be collected on Friday, December 30

Thursday, December 29 – will be collected on Tuesday, January 3

Friday, December 30 – will be collected on Wednesday, January 4

Monday, January 2 – will be collected on Thursday, January 5

Tuesday, January 3 – will be collected on Friday, January 6

Wednesday, January 4 – will be collected on Saturday, January 7

Thursday, January 5 – will be collected on Monday, January 9

Friday, January 6 – will be collected on Tuesday, January 10

Monday, January 9 – will be collected on Wednesday, January 11

Tuesday, January 10 – will be collected on Thursday, January 12

Wednesday, January 11 – will be collected on Friday, January 13

Thursday, January 12 – will be collected on Saturday, January 14

Friday, January 13 – will be collected on Monday, January 16

Monday, January 16 – will be collected on Tuesday, January 17

Tuesday, January 17 – will be collected on Wednesday, January 18

Wednesday, January 18 – will be collected on Thursday, January 19

Thursday, January 19 – will be collected on Friday, January 20

Friday, January 20 – will be collected on Saturday, January 21

