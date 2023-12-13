How’s it going, this Christmas lark? Bought your presents? Ordered your turkey? Sent your cards? Had your works do?

Or maybe you’re suffering from seasonal stress or festive fatigue and you’re already in need of Christmas counselling! If so, why not chill out for a few days and get out for a bit of light-hearted relaxation?

We’ve compiled a list of 25 ideas for things to do and places to go over the weekend across the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area. Yes, most of them are Yuletide-related but none involve any effort on your part. Just get yourself there!

There’s festive fun for Christmas shoppers in Retford and Mansfield, carol services at Rufford Abbey and Mansfield, the revival of an ancient Christmas tradition at Sherwood Forest and a concert by the acclaimed Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra in Retford.

Santa is still sitting his grotto, waiting for young visitors, at Clumber Park, Creswell Crags, Rufford Abbey and The Tropical Butterfly House at North Anston. You can even have breakfast with him at Rufford, while his elves are inviting you to their workshop at Clumber Park.

It’s still panto time at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre (oh yes it is!), while Newstead Abbey is still basking in the glory of Narnia. Elsewhere, the magic of Christmas is sprinkling stardust at Southwell Minster and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford, where an art exhibition is also ongoing.

Please check the website of your chosen destination for admission prices and opening times. Have a great weekend!

1 . Retford's Winter Festival Of Light It's a big night in Retford tomorrow (Thursday), between 4.30pm and 8 pm, when the town hosts its Winter Festival Of Light, complete with late-night shopping. Lantern-carrying children from local schools will lead a parade along Carolgate to the Market Square, where they will sing carols. Santa will call in, and there will also be a free children's fairground ride, face-painting, stilt-walking ice queens, street food and an appearance by Evie The Elf. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Ancient custom revived at Sherwood Forest Crying Christmas is an ancient custom that always marked the official start of the Yuletide festivities and revelry in Sherwood Forest. So why not join the Sheriff Of Nottingham and the Sherwood Outlaws group in reviving the custom at the forest's visitor centre in Edwinstowe on Sunday (12 midday to 4 pm)? The free event will include a medieval parade and a costume competition as Robin Hood and the Sheriff put their differences aside to celebrate. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Visit the elves' workshop at Clumber Park Santa grabs all the headlines but, in fact, it's his elves who do most of the work at this time of the year. Feel inspired and get creative with Christmas crafts sessions at the elves' workshop in Clumber Park every day this festive season. The free event at the Lincoln Stables gives you the chance to make your own colourful creations and decorations to cherish. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales