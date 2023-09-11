Watch more videos on Shots!

The scheme would have seen a three-bedroom detached property on Rotherham Road provide accommodation for two young people with emotional, behavioural or communication difficulties, challenging behaviour and/or learning needs.

The applicants applied for a lawful development certificate to use the property to house two youngsters, but council officers said a formal application to change the use of the home was required.

The applicants state that under the property’s existing use, up to six occupants are permitted to reside there and only four residents would stay at the home under the proposals.

Their application said: “The two adult and two children household does not amount to a material change of use, as there is no material difference in activity to that which may be anticipated in the case of a conventional residential use.

“It is considered the young person and sleep-in carer would fall within the remit of a householder and the additional carer and manager would not be unlike or materially different to any other dwelling where carers visit on a daily basis for residents who require it.

“The home would provide a safe, family-centred environment for young people often at times when they are at crisis in their lives.”

The proposal stated there would be a minimum of one staff member staying overnight and children would be provided with specialist support workers, health visitors, counsellors and therapists.

However, in a report, council planning officers said: “The use of the property as a residential home for two children with carers on a shift basis and a manager attending on a daily basis, in addition to occasional visits by a social worker, would increase the level of activity and car journeys to and from the property from that which currently exists.

“The property is considered to have insufficient parking and manoeuvring areas for the number of vehicles that would be visiting.

“As such the proposed change of use is considered to be a material change of use requiring planning permission.