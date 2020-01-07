Children's hospice helps more families after kind donation of car

A children’s hospice has saved thousands and covered almost 10,000 miles to support local families thanks to the donation of a special car.

Since April, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice staff have been driving around the region in a brand new Toyota C-HR courtesy of Burrows Fleet and Business Centre, which has a dealership in Worksop.

The brand new Toyota C-HR, complete with Bluebell Wood’s trademark purple logo, has been used on an almost daily basis by staff at the hospice, racking up nearly ten thousand miles in the process.

From fundraising events to visiting families in their own homes, the Burrows car has become an invaluable part of the Bluebell team.

A Burrows spokesperson said: “For another year we’re delighted to continue the strong relationship and support to a well-loved and valued local charity by loaning a car for another year.

“With the dedication and support from Bluebell Wood they have made a difference to local families and we are delighted to know that we have supported them along the way.”

As well as flying the flag for Bluebell Wood throughout the region the car has been used to visit medical conferences with other hospices, various supporter events and was even stuffed full of balloons for a fundraising challenge earlier this year.

Rachael Dawes, corporate fundraising manager at Bluebell Wood, said: “This is the second year running that Burrows have kindly supported us in this way and it has saved us a significant sum on transport expenses.

“To lease a similar car would have cost us around £4,000 so because of Burrow’s generosity we’re able to direct more vital funds towards helping local families when they need it the most.

“It costs over £4.8 million each year to keep our doors open so every penny makes a huge difference to local children and families.”

Family-owned Burrows Motor Company now represents Toyota across five dealerships in Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Sheffield and Worksop.

Their full operation is spread across nine sites in total including the Business and Fleet centre and they have sales, service, MOT and body-shop facilities.