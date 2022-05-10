Housebuilder Barratt Homes has donated £750 to Gateford Park Primary School, close to its Gateford Park development, to cover the cost of two kits for the Year 3, 4, 5 and 6 pupils.

The pupils are now enjoying their brand new outfits ahead of their upcoming matches against other nearby schools.

Danny Hart, Year 3 teacher at Gateford Park Primary School, said they are ‘extremely grateful’ for the kit sponsorship.

Gateford Park Primary School’s boys football team have received new kits thanks to sponsorship from Barratt Homes.

He said: “After two tricky years, we are delighted to be playing regular fixtures again.

“The kits look fantastic and the boys are very proud to wear them.

“On behalf of the boys and all at Gateford Park, we thank Barratt Homes for its kindness and support.”

The kit sponsorship with Gateford Park Primary School comes as another football-themed contribution to the community from Barrat Homes, following a previous donation last year of mini footballs to the children at Puddleducks Pre-School.

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “It’s hugely important to support the sports teams in our local communities as it keeps children active whilst inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“We’re very happy to have provided the pupils of Gateford Park Primary School with two brand new kits and have hopefully contributed to their future success in sports.”

