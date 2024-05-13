'Chicken' on tiny yellow bike pulled over in Worksop with no insurance

By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 13:37 BST
Photo issued by West Bassetlaw Police.
Policing teams in Worksop seized the vehicle of a man in a chicken suit riding a small yellow motorbike who had no insurance – as officers dubbed the incident ‘egg-straordinary.’

The incident happened on Saturday, May 10 in W orksop Town Centre.

In a Facebook post from West Bassetlaw Police – www.facebook.com/WestBassetlawPolice – a spokesperson said: “A man dressed as a chicken on a tiny yellow motorbike was stopped by the Worksop North Neighbourhood team riding through Worksop town centre.

“He had egg on his face when he had his bike seized, and was reported for riding with no insurance. Egg-straordinary.”

Facebook users were quick to comment on the peculiar post.

Mandy Holden said: “I have no words.”

Ben Pemberton added: “Only in Worksop.”

Brenden Yemm was not impressed.

He said: “The irony of a stolen bike, no helmet, no plate, balaclava on, speeding down the street – yet the chicken on the tiny bike gets caught.”