A thunderstorm warning on Tuesday night saw 93mm of rain fall in just three hours, leading to flash flooding through Worksop town.

Among flooded homes and business premises, the Chesterfield Canal was another victim to the heavy rainfall as it saw a section of the canal wall collapse on an area besides Destiny Health and Fitness gym, on Cuckoo Wharf.

The Canal and River Trust has been assessing damage over the last two days and has closed the canal in Worksop until further notice.

A section of the Chesterfield Canal partially collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Credit: @RobRoseTweets/Twitter

Sean McGinley, regional director of Canal and River Trust, said: “Our charity has temporarily closed the navigation between Lock 50, Worksop Town Lock, and Lock 51, Worksop Bracebridge Lock on the Chesterfield Canal following the partial collapse of a wall beside the canal, which fell into the canal during flash flooding in Worksop.

"Engineers and contractors have been on site today (Thursday, August 18) to assess the damage and have recommended that the navigation stay closed until the wall is taken down and made safe.

“We have contacted the owner of the wall to ensure that repairs are carried out swiftly so that we can reopen the navigation. The towpath remains open.”