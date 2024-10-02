Here are 14 spooky snaps from your Guardian in Octobers past.
All photos featured are from the last two decades. Can you guess each year?
1. Manton Athletic Club
WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Children in fancy dress. Photo: Barrie Codling
2. Lakeside Village
Halloween fun at Lakeside Village. Jo Daley of Face 2 Face with Emily Drabble of Worksop. Photo: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphot
3. Old Blue Bell pub
Halloween party at the Old Blue Bell pub on Park Street. Pictured is reporter Andy Trendell who judged the 'best costume' competition. Photo: Mark Fear
4. Halloween-themed bonfire
WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Dave and Denise Wroblewski in scary gear. Photo: Barrie Codling
