Check out these 14 spooky pics from past Halloweens across Worksop

By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
As it is now October, we can officially say that spooky season is here, and the countdown to Halloween begins.

Here are 14 spooky snaps from your Guardian in Octobers past.

All photos featured are from the last two decades. Can you guess each year?

WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Children in fancy dress.

1. Manton Athletic Club

WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Children in fancy dress. Photo: Barrie Codling

Halloween fun at Lakeside Village. Jo Daley of Face 2 Face with Emily Drabble of Worksop.

2. Lakeside Village

Halloween fun at Lakeside Village. Jo Daley of Face 2 Face with Emily Drabble of Worksop. Photo: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphot

Halloween party at the Old Blue Bell pub on Park Street. Pictured is reporter Andy Trendell who judged the 'best costume' competition.

3. Old Blue Bell pub

Halloween party at the Old Blue Bell pub on Park Street. Pictured is reporter Andy Trendell who judged the 'best costume' competition. Photo: Mark Fear

WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Dave and Denise Wroblewski in scary gear.

4. Halloween-themed bonfire

WORKSOP, Manton Athletic Club, Retford Road. Manton Club organised a Halloween themed bonfire night with proceeds to Christmas party. Picture: Dave and Denise Wroblewski in scary gear. Photo: Barrie Codling

