On Saturday October 23, families once again lined the streets of Worksop as they did 90 years ago in 1931 when the Charter was first brought to the town from London by MP Malcolm Macdonald.

The event, organised by Charter Trustees and Worksop Business Forum, saw an array of fun activities for families and children to get involved in their community while learning about the town’s history.

Reenacting the special day, the Charter Trustees, including charter mayor councillor Tony Eaton, met at the train station as they did almost a century ago.

Charter parade, Mayor Tony Eaton and his guests before setting off through town

The parade was then marched through the town centre with the Mercian Regiment as an escort from Bridge Place to the Old Market Square, where Coun Eaton gave a speech.

In part of his speech, he said: “As charter mayor of Worksop it gives me great pleasure to be able to take part in today’s Charter celebrations.

“This year is especially poignant as we reflect on what has been a difficult period for everybody, but in my role as mayor I have seen how the community has responded and now how we are recovering.

“Events like today are important as we look to move back to happier, more normal times again.”

Salvation Army band playing as the parade passed

Children at the event were entertained by free fairground rides, crazy golf on the market square, circus skill workshops, and they also had the chance to carve a new friend out of a potato in a gazebo.

The emergency services also attended the special day, with East Midlands Ambulance Servics holding a tombola, the fire services showing visitors the fire engines, and even the police gave up their hats for fun photos.

Philip Jackson, chairman of Worksop business forum, said: "Once again it was a great pleasure for the Business Forum to be given the opportunity to assist with Charter Day.

Mayor Tony Eaton reading the charter

“We have been working with the Charter Trustees for many months to put this event together.