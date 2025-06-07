Charity's appeal for missing bird – believed to be in the Worksop area
The founder of Mansfield Wildlife Rescue appealed for a missing male parrot that was being fostered by a volunteer; however, the parrot belongs to the rescue charity in Pleasley Vale.
Founder Cheryl Martins, in a public Facebook post, shared: “If anyone in the Worksop or the surrounding area have recently purchased or been given this bird – it is stolen and belongs to us at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.
“The police are involved and we would like this bird back ASAP.
“The person who has taken him will not give details as to where he is.
“If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 01623 810625 between 10.30am and 5pm any day of the week.
“All information will be strictly confidential between us and the police.
“You can also ring the police directly and give the reference: 2812552025.”
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.
