Charity's appeal for missing bird – believed to be in the Worksop area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jun 2025, 13:51 BST
A photo of the missing parrot that belongs to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in Pleasley Vale.A photo of the missing parrot that belongs to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in Pleasley Vale.
A photo of the missing parrot that belongs to Mansfield Wildlife Rescue in Pleasley Vale.
Mansfield Wildlife Rescue charity has issued an appeal for a missing bird believed to be in or near Worksop.

The founder of Mansfield Wildlife Rescue appealed for a missing male parrot that was being fostered by a volunteer; however, the parrot belongs to the rescue charity in Pleasley Vale.

Founder Cheryl Martins, in a public Facebook post, shared: “If anyone in the Worksop or the surrounding area have recently purchased or been given this bird – it is stolen and belongs to us at Mansfield Wildlife Rescue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The police are involved and we would like this bird back ASAP.

“The person who has taken him will not give details as to where he is.

“If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 01623 810625 between 10.30am and 5pm any day of the week.

“All information will be strictly confidential between us and the police.

“You can also ring the police directly and give the reference: 2812552025.”

Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.

Related topics:WorksopFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice