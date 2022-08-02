Charity offers free audiobook service memberships for people with disabilities or illness

Listening Books is a national charity which runs an audiobook lending service for anyone with an illness, disability, learning difficulty, or mental health condition, who finds that it affects their ability to read or hold books.

The service is for anyone of any age with a disability or illness including cancer, stroke, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, M.E, fibromyalgia, anxiety, depression, dyslexia, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and sight problems to name a few.

The charity currently has some free audiobook service memberships available for adults and children living in the Nottinghamshire area.

Listening Books raises funds through donations and grants so that their audiobooks service can be offered free to people who cannot afford to pay for the £20-£45 annual membership costs of the audiobooks service.

Listeners can choose from over 10,000 wonderful fiction and non-fiction titles, including popular authors such as J. K. Rowling, David Walliams, Bernardine Evaristo, Khaled Hosseini, Agatha Christie, Sally Rooney and many more.

The full catalogue is here: https://www.listening-books.org.uk/library.

To sign up to the free membership, simply visit: https://www.listening-books.org.uk/what-we-do/free-memberships.