Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw, in partnership with The Arts Society Dukeries, are holding a community photography competition throughout the summer holidays.

They are asking youths aged eight to 18 that live in Bassetlaw to take a photo of something they like in their community.

Entries should be submitted along with their name, age, a title and a couple of lines about why they like the subject of their photo to: [email protected]

Young people aged eight to 18 can submit a photo of something they like about Bassetlaw by September 2 to be up for winning £50. Credit: Pixabay

Budding photographers will be entered into one of three age categories – aged eight to 12, 13 to 15 and 16 to 18.

The winner of each category will receive a £50 voucher supplied by the Arts Society Dukeries and the very best photos in each category will be displayed in prominent places across Bassetlaw - including town halls and museums.

The closing date for entries is September 2.

Judging will take place by a panel of judges made up from The Arts Society Dukeries, Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw, photographer Ali Gordon and the mayor of Retford, Councillor Sue Shaw.

Winners and runners up will be notified by email shortly after the closing date.