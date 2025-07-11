Charity football match between Notts Police and Notts Fire and Rescue Service raises more than £1,000

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) joined forces in a demonstration of unity, partnership, and shared commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The two organisations hosted a charity football event in support of White Ribbon UK, successfully raising more than £1,000 to support the charity’s vital work.

The event, held on June 29, comprised two competitive fixtures — a women's match and a men's match — in which teams representing NFRS and Nottinghamshire Police competed against each other.

Both matches saw Nottinghamshire Police come out on top, with final scores of 6-0 in the women’s match and 3-0 in the men’s match.

But the day was about far more than football - the event aimed to raise vital funds and awareness for White Ribbon UK, a leading organisation working to end male violence against women and girls by engaging men and boys to be part of the solution.

Organisers from both services hope this will be the first of many annual events aimed at fundraising and awareness, reinforcing their shared pledge to help end violence against women and girls.

Sergeant Joshua Lee-Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Bringing together colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police and NFRS for this charity football match has been a real privilege.

“Beyond the friendly rivalry on the pitch, our goal was to raise awareness for White Ribbon and stand united against violence towards women and girls.

"It’s inspiring to see our emergency services come together to highlight such an important cause, and I’m proud of everyone who helped make this event a success."

White Ribbon ambassador Jeff Buck added: “I was delighted to be involved in the football match and family day organised by the fire service and the police because such events are so important in raising the profile of the White Ribbon campaign.

“Sadly, we face a national epidemic of violence against women and girls, most of it perpetrated by men, and so it's vital that we are able to encourage a national conversation about this and ask all men and boys to consider what they can do to help reduce it.

"By looking at our own attitudes and behaviours and talking honestly to our sons, fathers, brothers, work colleagues and friends, we can all make a difference and change a society where too many women and girls feel afraid of men and boys at school, at work, in their own homes or public spaces."

"The core of the White Ribbon campaign is the promise that we ask all men to make: To never use, excuse or remain silent about men's violence against women.

"If we can get many more men to sign up to this, we may be making some progress."

Area Manager Andy Macey said: “At NFRS, we believe that safety goes beyond fires and emergencies — it includes standing up against all forms of harm, including gender-based violence.

"By working closely with our communities, we can raise awareness, support survivors, and take meaningful steps toward lasting change.

"Through this event, we were able to connect with partner agencies and members of the community to show our support for White Ribbon UK.

"As an accredited organisation, it is important that we continue to champion this cause and play our part in creating safer, more inclusive communities for all."