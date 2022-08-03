Charity disco night in support of Bassetlaw Hospital ward raises almost £4,500

The disco night, organised by staff of Bassetlaw Hospital’s A4 ward, has raised an extraordinary £4,470 for the Trust’s charity, to be invested back into the ward.

A4 is a ward which specialises in elderly care and general medicine, and generally hosts inpatients which stay within the service for a number of weeks.

To prevent issues such as deconditioning and other ailments that can accompany longer periods of recovery, colleagues often organise activities and events to keep patients engaged and on their feet where possible.

A charity disco night was held on July 23 in Langold to raise money for the A4 ward in Bassetlaw Hospital.

However, this does not come without a cost, and the money raised from the disco, which was held on July 23 at the British Legion in Langold, will help to fund more activities for patients.

In total, the event managed to raise £1,220 on the night, with this figure rising to £4,470 with the addition of ticket and raffle sales, amongst other donations.

Co-organisers Dawn Clare, activities coordinator, and Michelle Hanby, ward sister, said: “We want to thank everybody who came to our charity disco night and made it such a fabulous occasion.

“We had modest expectations for the amount we would raise, and with the kind donations we have received we have far surpassed this.

Many supported Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals at the event.

“The money that has been donated will make such a huge difference to those within our care, so thank you once again.

“Nobody wants to spend time in hospital and, particularly for the elderly, it can be very easy for individuals to remain in bed, which can have a negative effect on mobility which can in turn lead to a fall and other harm.

“As such, we do our very best to organise events to ensure that we make the very best of our patients’ time in hospital, ensuring that it is a good experience.”

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of DBTH, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Trust I want to thank Dawn and Michelle for their efforts in organising what sounds like a wonderful night.

“I also want to share my gratitude with all those who supported this event, and donated money to such a worthy cause.

"With increases to the cost of living and general challenges we are currently experiencing, donations such as the one raised by this disco really underline the kindness and generosity of our local communities.