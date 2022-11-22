News you can trust since 1895

Charities get a funding boost thanks to Retford Business Forum

Funds raised from a concert organised by Retford Business Forum have been presented to charities at the Babworth Arts Festival.

By Shelley Marriott
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:30pm

Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw and Bassetlaw Hospice both received a cheque for £200.

Coun Sue Shaw, Retford mayor, accepted the cheque on behalf of Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw and Bonnie Baggaley accepted on behalf of Bassetlaw Hospice.

Coun Sue Shaw, Steve Walker and Bonnie Baggaley at the Babworth Arts Festival

The money was raised at a concert organised by Retford Business Forum at Retford Town Hall, which featured Harworth Brass.

BassetlawRetford