Charities get a funding boost thanks to Retford Business Forum
Funds raised from a concert organised by Retford Business Forum have been presented to charities at the Babworth Arts Festival.
By Shelley Marriott
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:30pm
Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw and Bassetlaw Hospice both received a cheque for £200.
Coun Sue Shaw, Retford mayor, accepted the cheque on behalf of Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw and Bonnie Baggaley accepted on behalf of Bassetlaw Hospice.
Most Popular
The money was raised at a concert organised by Retford Business Forum at Retford Town Hall, which featured Harworth Brass.