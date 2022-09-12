Changes to Bassetlaw’s bin collection following Queen’s death

The local authority has confirmed changes to bin collections on the week of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

Her Majesty’s state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, and has been declared a national bank holiday.

There will be no bin collections on the day of the funeral, and each collection will take place a day later from Tuesday, September 20, to Saturday, September 24.

Bassetlaw District Council will change bin collection dates for one week from Monday, September 19, following the death of the Queen.

A council spokesperson said: “Whilst our crews would normally work a bank holiday, we will join individuals, businesses and other organisations in paying their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.”

Collections which normally take place on Monday will be pushed back to Tuesday, September 20.

Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday, September 21.

Wednesday’s collection will take place on Thursday, September 22.

Thursday’s collection will take place on Friday, September 23.

Friday’s collection will take place on Saturday, September 24.