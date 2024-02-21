Chance to remember and pay tribute to loved ones this Mother's Day at Babworth Crematorium

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, March 8, between 3pm and 5pm there will be an ‘open chapel’ at the site, where visitors will be able to spend some quiet time for reflection and remembrance.

They will also be able to write personal messages onto memory hearts, which will then be placed on a commemorative tree.

Babworth Crematorium is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Amanda Carr, manager, said: “We know that occasions like Mother’s Day are when people can particularly feel the loss of a loved one, which is why we always like to offer something to enable people to pay tribute in a special way.

“Something else that visitors to our site can do is post a Mother’s Day card in our Letters To Heaven memorial post box, which we know has given people a sense of comfort and a feeling of connection to someone they have lost.

“Regardless of whether they’re newly bereaved or lost their loved one a while ago, or where their funeral took place, our Mother’s Day invitation is open to anyone who is looking for a quiet place of reflection and comfort at this special time of year.”

Anyone planning to purchase a memorial in honour of a loved one around the Mother’s Day period will be able to take advantage of a special offer of free personalisation, to make that memorial even more uniquely personal and extra special, up to the value of £500 (terms and conditions apply).

The offer runs between February 26, and March 31.

Visit the crematorium’s website or call and speak to a member of the team there for more information.