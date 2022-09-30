Chance to get slimy and messy at free workshop for future scientists at Ranby House Nursery
Children will be able to get involved with fun science experiments, such as playing with slime, watching rockets and mini popping spaceships at a free workshop at Ranby House Nursery.
By Shelley Marriott
Friday, 30th September 2022, 3:07 pm
Professor Newton will be visiting the nursery and he needs some little scientists to help him with his science experiments.
The workshop, which is for under 3’s, will start at 10am in the Early Years Foundation classroom on Tuesday, October 11.
To sign up visit https://bit.ly/3BPxlFG.