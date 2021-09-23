On September 11, the Polish Saturday School, newly based in Holy Family Catholic Primary School on Netherton Road welcomed their students back to class after a long break.

Over a hundred students dressed in festive clothes and sang the Polish anthem to mark the beginning of the new school year at the hour-long inauguration ceremony.

The Polish Saturday School has been running since 2012 but has reopened in a new location.

This year the school also offered Zumba classes for parents to get the whole community involved.

The school teaches students of their native language, Polish culture, and traditions - but they also offer folk dance and guitar lessons as well as sport activities.

This year the school is organising festive celebrations of Polish religious, national and traditional holidays such as Polish Independence Day, Grandmother and Grandfather Day, and National Heritage Day among many more.

Thanks to the courtesy of the Holy Family School, a library corner was created and children will be able to borrow and take Polish books home.

Dozens and children and parents attended the ceremony and took part in a fun Zumba session.

The Polish Saturday School in Worksop has a dedicated and qualified team of fourteen teachers and five volunteers and will be celebrating its tenth anniversary next year.

Anna Gąsior, headteacher of the school for the last five years, said: “After nine years of cooperation with Sir Edmund Hillary School, this year we have moved to new quarters at Holy Family Catholic Primary School.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the headteacher and all management for a very warm welcome.

“We hope this is a beginning to a long and prosperous partnership.”