Celebrations all round at Worksop martial arts academy graduation ceremony

Tom and Megan Cutforth of Endeavour Family Martial Arts on the Vesuvius Business Park, off Sandy Lane have been teaching students since 2015.

Speaking at the event Tom and Megan said: “We are so proud of each of our students who strive to be their best each week, they challenge themselves to learn new skills and techniques while also having fun with their classmates.”

Those amongst the black belt recipients was Dylan Thomas who started at the Academy in 2021.

Endeavour Family Martial Arts Blackbelt ceremony and belt presentation. Seen Tom Cutforth, Dylan Wiallourou black belt and Megan Cutforth.

Speaking to the Worksop Guardian back in 2022 Mum Jo, from Worksop, said: “Dylan’s always struggled with confidence and always wanted me to do things with him – it was becoming a bit of a worry.

“All his friends were trying out the martial arts sessions so I thought ‘I’m going to push him to do this’.

“I think he only joined in for the last 10 minutes and he hasn’t looked back since, he just loves it. He’s like a totally different child.

“He’ll go places now without me, he’s trying new things, he’s starting to come out of his shell. Even his teacher can’t believe the difference.”

It was a full circle moment for Mr and Mrs Cutforth to be handing Dylan his black belt at the event.

The duo said: "We are especially proud of Dylan who has overcome lots of challenges along the way but more than deserves the prestigious level of Blackbelt. You have all made yourselves, your friends and your family proud.”

Academy owners Tom and Megan have graded hundreds of students to blackbelt and beyond since they began teaching martial arts in 2015.

The pair used to teach classes in Doncaster before moving closer to their home in Worksop, where they began classes in Shireoaks Village Hall in April 2021.

Now in their permanent base, the pair are currently running up to 18 classes a week ranging for children as young as four, right up to adults.

Classes include a variety of martial arts styles such as kickboxing, taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, karate, MMA and self-defence.