Celebrations all round as Retford Easter competition prizes are handed out

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:56 BST
The latest Retford Big Market Day April 19, had a special air of celebration about it as the results of both the Easter Window Competition and Easter Egg Hunt were announced.

The window competition was sponsored by Specsavers, while Ten Green Bottles and Nicole Olivia Cake Designs for supplying prizes of an afternoon tea for two and pack of four designer cupcakes, respectively.

Coun David Naylor (Lab) judged the competition and awarded first prize of a trophy and afternoon tea for two at Ten Green Bottles to Specsavers on Market Place for their innovative use of the window area by a retailer not usually involved in window dressing and even including the use of a pair of glasses.

The runner-up prize of a trophy and pack of four designer cupcakes, from Nicole Olivia Cake Designs went to The Good Health Boutique on Carolgate for their inventive use of recycled materials which were effective in design and in keeping with the philosophy of the store.

Reflecting the excellence of the displays, a Highly Commended prize of a framed certificate and 10 Cadbury’s Crème Eggs was awarded to Anne Wilkinson on Grove Street for their technique of painting on to the window from the inside, including some very realistic bees.

Stanley Hunt Jewellers, The Pottery, The Grove Methodist Church, Branching Out Creative Floristry, Wonderland Bookshop, Retford Arts Hub, The Flower Boutique and Pennington’s Electrical also all took part and were thanked by Retford Business Forum (RBF) for their support.

The Easter egg hunt was sponsored by Pennington’s Electrical with Edinburgh Woollen Mill hosting the prize draw box and administering the process.

Once again, Coun Naylor drew the winning entries and presented the prizes.

First prize of a Vegan Extra Thick Easter Egg and Big City Bunny, both by Hotel Chocolat, was won by Mollie and Bethany.

Second prize of a Jenny the Sheep white chocolate egg by Betty’s of Harrogate and a Nestle Smarties egg, was won by Kerry.

Third prize of a Lindt Chocolate Egg and Bunny was won by Ellie, and collected by her grandma, Marie.

RBF also thanked the other businesses that displayed Easter egg hunt posters – Wonderland Bookshop, The Pottery, Ten Green Bottles, Retford Arts Hub, Nicole Olivia Cake Design, Edi’z Kitchen, Pennington’s Electrical, Vintage Bakery, Specsavers, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill.

