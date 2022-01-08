Community buildings across the county will be challenged by the charity to do something different as part of Village Halls Week 2022 and to make a pledge on social media.

RCAN will be raising awareness of the contribution that village halls make to rural communities, as well as inspiring the volunteers who run them to get creative and enhance their offer to local residents.

#VillageHallsWeek is taking place from Monday, January 24 to Sunday, January 30. It will be the fifth incarnation of the popular national campaign, which last year saw 800 halls complete an online ‘Domesday Book’, to mark 100 years since their foundation.

Nottinghamshire’s village halls are already doing a range of innovative things across the county.

For instance, Gunthorpe village Hall has improved their payment system by going cash free with a card payment machine. Rempstone Village Hall continues to offer hirers a comprehensive suite of recycling bins to help ensure waste ends up in the right place.

Jenny Kirkwood, director at RCAN explained: “We’re pleased to be supporting Village Halls Week which will be a celebration of everything that village halls can, or could do, to improve their offer to the local community.

"Along with Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), RCAN continues to highlight the role and achievements of village halls and community centres.

“Whether combatting loneliness by holding regular events for residents, like community cafes and art and craft groups, giving a home to nationwide organisations like the WI, British Legion, The Scouts Association and Girlguiding or supporting the self-employed and local businesses who use these venues to run exercise classes and drama clubs, we must not underestimate the important role these facilities play in our communities.

"RCAN is proud to support Nottinghamshire’s Village Halls, in fact we have our very own, in house 'village hall advisor', who is on hand to help, advise and encourage hall committees to build, evolve, adapt and innovate for the future.”

Along with other members of the ACRE Network, RCAN will be celebrating these pioneering halls and challenging others to make pledges to get similarly creative”.

Use #VillageHallsWeek on Twitter @RCAN_news or see Facebook @RCANotts or on Instagram @rcanotts

If your village hall committee would like to get involved with the campaign or if you would like to access support for your hall, call RCAN on 0115 6975800 or drop an email to [email protected]

