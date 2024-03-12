CCTV appeal after £1,200 worth of Jack Daniel's whiskey stolen in Worksop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to Tesco Superstore in Gateford Road, Worksop, after the store was targeted by shoplifters.

Bottles of Jack Daniels worth £1,200 were stolen during the incident which happened on December 6, 2023.

An appeal has since been launched, with police releasing images of three men they believe could assist their investigation.

PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting can have a really detrimental impact on businesses within the community.

“This type of offending is a blight on society and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“We believe the people in these images could have valuable information that could assist our inquiries.

“With this in mind, we’d ask that anyone who recognises them gets in touch with us, so that we can ask them some questions.