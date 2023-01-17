Caught on camera: 13 people who Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to

4. Wallet theft in Hyson Green

Officers investigating a wallet theft released an image of a man they’d like to speak to. The theft is understood to have taken place at around 5.30pm on August 26, 2022, after a man visited the cash machine outside Asda on Radford Road, Hyson Green. Anyone with information should call the police on 101, quoting incident 22000504309 of August 26, 2022 or information can also be left anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police