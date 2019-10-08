Carriage racing returned to Osberton Horse Trials for the first time in three decades

Thousands enjoyed some equestrian fun as the Osberton Horse Trials returned to Worksop once again.

The much-loved event at Osberton Hall brought carriage racing back for the first time in three decades and was well received by the crowds.

Osberton Horse Trials, 2019

Sue Mart from Bennington Carriages said: “After a break of 33 years, it was great to have carriage driving return and put Osberton back on the map. We received overwhelming support from novice to international drivers, with the organisers and volunteers working together to make this a first-class event to showcase the sport.”

Stuart Buntine chief executive of Osberton organisers, BEDE Events, said: “The weather was smiling for us. It was a great few days of competition with some very worthy winners. We were thrilled to see so many people out and about, enjoying our equestrian festival.”

From its inception in the 1960’s, through to the present day Osberton has always been centred around championing young horses and this year was no different.

Victoria Wright is the founder of Caunton Manor Stud which is the new title sponsor for the British Eventing Young Horse Championships held at Osberton. She said: “The Young Horse Championships at Osberton is a pinnacle event for many breeders and producers of top young horses that are key to the future of the sport.”

There was something for everyone as well as displays and competition from the best dogs in the region, there was also family entertainment with a Victorian fun fair and lots of food stalls and shopping to help people make a full day out of the trials.

Charles Elliot who won a Silver at the Chelsea Flower Show this year was displaying his life-size stag and ponies sculptures in the Arena.