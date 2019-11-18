Carlton Co-op customers donate more than 200 toys to Christmas appeal

Dozens of people flocked to see the Co-op Christmas lorry in Nottinghamshire and drop off presents for local youngsters as part of a festive toy appeal.

The lorry stopped off at the Carlton in Lindrick Co-op as part of a special event designed to collect in as many presents and stocking fillers as possible from customers and members.

The gifts were then handed to representatives from local good cause Bassetlaw food bank and will now be given to children who otherwise might miss out on a gift this Christmas.

More than 200 presents in total were donated in total.

Adrian Dent, manager at the Carlton in Lindrick store, said: “We had an amazing response to the special collection event and the Co-op Christmas lorry with more than 200 items in total handed over.

“But if you did not manage to visit during the event you can still donate an item to the appeal this month at special donation points in all Central England Co-op stores in Nottinghamshire.”

Paula Howard, from Bassetlaw food bank, said: “We want to say a big thank you to the people of Nottinghamshire for their generosity and kindness in supporting the Central England Co-op Christmas toy box appeal.

“We were overwhelmed with the number of presents donated and cannot wait to spread some festive joy across the area by handing them out to children in need.”

For anyone who could not make it along to the special collection event, they can continue to drop their present or stocking filler at any Central England Co-op store via special collection points until the this weekend.

Items that can be donated have to be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls and figures, CDs or DVDs and art materials.

Full details about the appeal can be found at here.

