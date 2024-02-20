Careless lorry driver who caused death of beloved father after crash near Worksop sentenced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Ciolompea crossed over give way markings and failed to ensure that the A57, near Worksop, was clear before he emerged onto it from a slip road.

The 47-year-old drove into the path of a Toyota Verso, being driven by Worksop man John Brunt, causing a collision.

Fellow motorists stopped to help Mr Brunt until his daughter arrived and he was subsequently taken to hospital following the incident on December 17, 2022.

His condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on December 28, 2022.

Ciolompea, of Curtea De Arges, Romania, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, February 19.

Judge James Sampson heard from Mr Brunt’s daughters about the impact of their father’s death, during which they addressed Ciolompea directly and asked for compassion in his sentencing.

Judge Sampson passed the court’s condolences to the family and described them as ‘magnanimous’. He accepted that Ciolompea was genuinely full of remorse and would have to live with causing Mr Brunt’s death for the rest of his life.

He sentenced Ciolompea to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and afterwards the family agreed this was appropriate.

A process of restorative justice is being considered for the family to speak to Ciolompea directly.

Ciolompea was also banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £1,500 costs with a victim surcharge.

Mr Brunt leaves behind his daughters, Gemma and Jade, his brother Roger, and much-loved family pet dog Domino.

In a statement, Mr Brunt’s daughters said: “John was a beloved father, brother, and friend. He was an animal lover who owned dogs most of his life.

“He enjoyed spending time walking in Clumber Park, seeing nature, and driving his car which allowed him to remain independent throughout his life.

“He would spend time with friends on walks in Clumber, chat to the staff at his local shop, and put the world to rights with the neighbours daily.

“John has been described as a lovely man who always had time to listen, and always cared for others.

“We would like to thank Nottinghamshire Police for their thorough investigations into the accident, and for helping to bring justice to John.

"We would especially like to thank our family liaison officer who has helped us through every step of the way, ensuring we were informed of everything that took place throughout both the investigation and the trial.

“We would also like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service and the legal team who represented John for helping get the justice he deserved.”

Detective Constable Christopher Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Ciolompea pulled out of a give way without checking fully that it was clear, causing this collision.

“It is down to a driver to clear their blind spot before making a manoeuvre which Ciolompea clearly failed to do. It wasn’t his right of way, and it was his responsibility to ensure that the A57 was clear prior to driving onto it.