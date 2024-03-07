Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eden Futures, which is based at Old Bakery Yard, off Newcastle Avenue, aids 14 vulnerable adults who live in their own supported-living apartments within four buildings across the town.

These adults might be autistic, have a learning or physical disability or experience mental ill health. The specialist care and support they receive helps them to live as independently as possible.

Eden Futures has now received its first inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and was rated ‘Good’ not only overall but also in five individual categories, which found that the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In their report, inspectors revealed that clients were full of praise for the service, with one telling them: “I get as much support as I need. I’m really happy here. I have a right good laugh with the staff.”

Another said: “Everybody is really nice. We get on well and have a bit of a laugh. Staff are respectful of my independence and respect that this is my home, with my things, and this is how I want it.”

A third client even revealed how they had planned a break with staff and described it as “the best holiday of my life”.

Tasks that staff might help people in supported living with include cooking and shopping, staying healthy, getting out and about and managing money.

The CQC inspectors found that Eden’s clients “receive dignified, person-centred and individualised care that respects their privacy and human rights”.

Their report said: "The ethos, values, attitudes and behaviours of leaders and care staff ensure people using services lead confident, inclusive and empowered lives.

"People told us they liked the staff who supported them, they liked living where they lived and they led happy and fulfilled lives.”

The report hailed Eden Futures for encouraging clients to “take control of decisions about their care” and to “discuss their support needs with staff”.

People had maximum choice and control of their lives, and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.