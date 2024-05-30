Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A private care service in Worksop, which includes a 100-year-old among its clients, has been hailed for a “kind and caring approach” that improves people’s lives.

Charlesworth Community Care, which provides personal support in people’s homes, has retained its rating of ‘Good’ from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection.

In their report, inspectors praised the company for “high-quality, person-centred care”, delivered by “well-trained, competent and experienced staff”.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The support provided includes washing, cleaning, gardening, household tasks and shopping which, inspectors found, “has a significantly positive impact on people’s lives”.

A stall promoting the work of the Worksop-based service, Charlesworth Community Care, which has again been given a rating of 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

During their review, they met a relative of the 100-year-old, who said: “The care by Charlesworth enables my family member to live independently at home and provides me with peace of mind.

"The interesting chats the carers have daily with my relative go a long way towards alleviating day-to-day loneliness.

"They are happy to discuss the past, and these conversations give my family member a sense of worth and purpose.

"The staff even went over and above the call of duty on their 100th birthday, giving cards and presents and organising a tea party. They then gave a printed photo-book of the party, which my relative treasures.”

General manager Phil Charlesworth and registered manager Helen Charlesworth run the company, which provides personal care and support in people's homes.

The comments were typical of those received by the CQC, which was also told by a Charlesworth carer how she used to visit a person who was more than 100 years old.

She said: “They were housebound and their mobility was not good. So we went out in their wheelchair, and they always said it was lovely to feel the warm sun on their face.

"We used to stop to hear the birds singing, and they said how lovely it was. On occasions, we chatted with neighbours too.”

Charlesworth is run by Charlesworth 247 Ltd, which was set up in 2011 by Worksop couple Helen Charlesworth (57) and Phil Charlesworth (59) from their home in Park Street.

The CQC awarded the service a ‘Good’ rating not just overall but also in all categories, which covered how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led it is.

It found that clients look forward to home visits by staff, who had “defined roles and responsibilities”, received regular training and had “a clear focus on improving people’s lives”.