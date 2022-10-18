Nottinghamshire Police are investigating the incident at the fast food restaurant and have released images of two men they would like to speak to who they believe could be able to help with the investigation.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s drive-thru in Highgrounds Road, Rhodesia, Worksop, at around 10.45pm on Saturday, September 3.

Officers would like to speak to the two men pictured who they believe could be able to help with the investigation

Police Constable Laura Capaldi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This incident left the driver of the car feeling scared and in shock, but he thankfully was not injured.

“We would like to identify the men in these images as we believe they may have vital information that could help with our inquiries, so would ask anyone who recognises them to get in touch.”