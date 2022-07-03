Cannabis grow shut down in Worksop after officers rumble illegal operation

Response officers were called to a house shortly before 8.50pm on Thursday, June 30, after receiving reports of power cables being spotted going into the property.

Once inside they were then met with 17 rooms full of cannabis plants.

Taking a closer look around the address in Bridge Street, Worksop, broken glass, wires and weapons were also found strewn across the floors, making it difficult to look around.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a substantial grow that had obviously taken someone a lot of time and money to set up, so I’m pleased that we’ve been able to disrupt it and taken a significant amount of drugs off the streets.

“Drugs have no place on our streets and often grows like this can lead to further criminal activity that can escalate and cause even more issues in our neighbourhoods.

“I hope this sends a message to anyone believing they can get away with creating these grows that we do work with partners and will always swiftly respond to any reports made and destroy any cannabis grows we come across.

“A full investigation is now taking place to get to the bottom of who is responsible and I would ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has any information to get in touch with us either by giving us a call or speaking to a patrolling officer.”