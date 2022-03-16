A vigil and fundrasier is being held outside Retford Town Hall on Monday March 21.

Residents will be joined by local civic leaders, including the Mayor of Retford, councillor Carolyn Troop, and the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, councillor Jack Bowker.

Retford Town Centre Chaplin, the Rev David Bean will lead prayers for peace, before a minutes silence and contemplation.

Many gathered outside Retford Town Hall for a candlelit vigil in support of Ukraine earlier this month. Credit: Richard Harris

The Ukrainian flag will be then raised and flown from Retford Town Hall.

There will be a collection and cake sale in aid of the Support Ukraine UK campaign.

The event is led by Retford resident and business woman MariaPoala Ditch, who is the Support Ukraine UK coordinator for Nottinghamshire.

She said: “Retford stands with Ukraine.

"Our candlelit vigil is a way of showing solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine and raise money towards humanitarian supplies for those displaced by this horrific war.

"We will be sending pictures of the vigil and the Ukrainian flag flying from the town hall to friends and relatives in Ukraine and letting them know that we stand together.”

Residents are invited to gather in the Marke Square, in Retford from 6.15pm. The candlelit vigil will begin at 6.30pm.A cake sale will take place in the town hall ballroom from 6.45pm.