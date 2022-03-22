Candlelit vigil held in Retford to show Bassetlaw's solidarity with the people of Ukraine

The community gathered in Retford Market Square, where there was a candlelit vigil, Ukrainian flag raising and prayers, accompanied by a minute’s silence and a cake sale.

The event raised nearly £1,000 for the Support Ukraine UK campaign.

It was organised by Retford resident MariaPoala Ditch, who is Nottinghamshire’s Support Ukraine UK coordinator.

Politicians and members of the community gather for the candlelit vigil in Retford.

“It was amazing to see the community coming together in such a beautiful ceremony. Everything we did was fully supported by the Bassetlaw District Council,” she said.

The vigil was sentimental to Maria as her father was from Ukraine.

She added:“Seeing the flag raised above Retford Town Hall and the national anthem being played, made a tear come to my eye.”

There are further fundraisers set up in the next few months for Support Ukraine UK.

North Notts Community Arena in Worksop will be hosting an event on April 1 from 7pm.

There will be musicians performing including Giant Hogweed Band, Lewis Newton, Stuart Kaye, Rachel Saunders and many more.

All proceeds go to Support Ukraine UK and there will be raffle prizes to be won.

Any bands or singers who would like to perform or anyone wanting to donate raffle prizes can do so by contacting the organiser, Morgan Black.

There will also be a cheese and wine night held on May 14, with a raffle and an auction.

Tickets to attend the fundraising event on April 1 visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/unite-for-ukraine-tickets-290395379397

For those who want to help the cause, you can donate to Support Ukraine UK by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/supportukraineuk