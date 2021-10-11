The Aurora Wellbeing centre has reopened in the former Old Library and Museum in Memorial Avenue, Worksop.

Aurora Wellbeing is marking the opening of its new community hub following a £2million refurbishment, which will provide vital support to those living with cancer and their families.

The hub will be held inside the refurbished Grade II listed building and former Old Library building in Memorial Avenue and will provide new features such as: a tea room overlooking the duck pond and Canch gardens; a cancer hub offering free support; holistic therapy and beauty rooms; a heritage hub showing the town’s history; and new toilet facilities.

Aurora Wellbeing's new modern tea room.

The well-stocked Aurora charity shop will also reopen from today, along with physical and wellbeing activities, and public and community groups sessions.

Aurora manager, Debra Fores said: “We are extremely proud of the refurbishment and what we have achieved.

“It’s taken the charity five years to reach this point, and we have prioritised areas to help future-proof the building, many hidden from view.

“These include a new boiler and heating system, electrics and lighting, IT cables, not to mention making the roof watertight and fixing the damp.

The new tea room overlooks the duck pond and Canch gardens.

“Painstaking consideration has been given to find a balance between protecting the building, and providing local people with a community space that celebrates the town's heritage, and a sanctuary where people can come when they need it the most.

“We are immensely grateful to have received the funding and to those who play the Lottery for enabling the project to be delivered.”

The work on the former library began in December 2020 after Aurora Wellbeing received a £1.56million grant from the National Heritage Lottery Fund, plus an additional £500,000 from key stakeholders to renovate the old building.

The reopening of the building will allow the charity to have a base for fundraising events and activities, which not having over the pandemic had a ‘devastating’ impact on the charity.

Debra added: “We must now turn our attention to raising funds for Aurora, to help us continue to provide services for local people.”

Refurbishment work will continue throughout autumn to deliver a new electronic entrance lobby, a rear terrace for the tea rooms, and painting in other areas of the building.

Aurora centres provide support for people living with a cancer diagnosis or long-term health condition, including their family members and carers. Centres in Bassetlaw, Mexborough and Doncaster Royal Infirmary are now all open to the public.

Services include support groups, workshops and counselling, beauty treatments and holistic therapies, and exercise classes.