Worksop Pride took over the town on July 9. Pictured Beyonce Fierce on stage.

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from Worksop Pride?

The sun shone down on thousands of people as they came into the town on the weekend to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 2:47 pm

The Old Market Square and its surrounding streets were bustling with stalls, fair rides, food vendors and all colours of the rainbow as Worksop Pride took place.

Thousands of people came to the town over the day to celebrate unity, equality and inclusivity, and continued to dance the night away at the after party at the Queens Head on Bridge Street.

This year saw the event hosted by drag queen Shania Pain and a huge range of acts take to the stage, from Freddie Mercury and Beyonce tribute acts, to multiple performances from the dancers of Worksop’s Zebra Studios.

Are you featured in these photos from Saturday’s event – or do you know someone who is?

1. Worksop Pride

Organisers Crystal and Katie Lucas with daughter Esmé.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Worksop Pride

The parade came through the town from the train station to the old market square.

Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales

3. Worksop Pride

Bright colours and rainbows.

Photo: Kirsty Hamilton

Photo Sales

4. Worksop Pride

A celebration of unity, equality and inclusion.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Worksop
Next Page
Page 1 of 7