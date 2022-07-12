The Old Market Square and its surrounding streets were bustling with stalls, fair rides, food vendors and all colours of the rainbow as Worksop Pride took place.
Thousands of people came to the town over the day to celebrate unity, equality and inclusivity, and continued to dance the night away at the after party at the Queens Head on Bridge Street.
This year saw the event hosted by drag queen Shania Pain and a huge range of acts take to the stage, from Freddie Mercury and Beyonce tribute acts, to multiple performances from the dancers of Worksop’s Zebra Studios.
Are you featured in these photos from Saturday’s event – or do you know someone who is?