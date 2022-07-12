The Old Market Square and its surrounding streets were bustling with stalls, fair rides, food vendors and all colours of the rainbow as Worksop Pride took place.

Thousands of people came to the town over the day to celebrate unity, equality and inclusivity, and continued to dance the night away at the after party at the Queens Head on Bridge Street.

This year saw the event hosted by drag queen Shania Pain and a huge range of acts take to the stage, from Freddie Mercury and Beyonce tribute acts, to multiple performances from the dancers of Worksop’s Zebra Studios.

Are you featured in these photos from Saturday’s event – or do you know someone who is?

1. Worksop Pride Organisers Crystal and Katie Lucas with daughter Esmé. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Worksop Pride The parade came through the town from the train station to the old market square. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton Photo Sales

3. Worksop Pride Bright colours and rainbows. Photo: Kirsty Hamilton Photo Sales

4. Worksop Pride A celebration of unity, equality and inclusion. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales