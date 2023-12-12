Campaigners slam 'disgusting' Edwinstowe fox hunting at fundraising event

An action group against “bloodsports and wildlife persecution” protested against “disgusting” fox hunting in Edwinstowe at a village fundraising event.

There are around 200 fox hunts in Britain which hunt an average of two to three days per week.

On Saturday, December 9, a protest was held outside Broomhill Grange on Mansfield Road, outside Edwinstowe, where a Christmas-themed horse ride took place as a fundraiser for the Grove and Rufford Hunt group.

Demonstrators from Sheffield Hunt Saboteurs wore fox costumes and Santa hats, while holding signs saying ‘Grove and Rufford Hunt Foxes’ and ‘Stop killing foxes’ as they waved at passing traffic on Mansfield Road.

Members of the Sheffield Sabs at the meeting

Campaigners said that the Barnby Moor-based Grove and Rufford Hunt “regularly chase foxes” with hounds.

Hunting often makes headlines at this time of year, due to many hunts holding large town centre meets on Boxing Day.

Saboteurs previously condemned Grove and Rufford Hunt after a dog was hit by a car on the A614 near Clumber Park last year.

Hunt saboteurs said there have been multiple incidents of hounds being killed on roads and railways over the years, as well as violence towards hunt saboteurs documented by the Hunt Saboteurs Association.

Hunts rely on funds from supporters and horse riders who attend their events in order to maintain a large pack of hounds, kennels, numerous vehicles and housing for their staff so that they may go hunting more than once a week.

Details on the location of Boxing Day hunts can be found here – https://shorturl.at/xR279

A spokesperson from the protest said: “We held our protest today to expose the fact that hosts and attendees of this event are complicit infunding illegal fox hunting.

“The Grove and Rufford regularly chase foxes and use violence and intimidation to hide their disgusting activities.”

A spokesperson for the Grove and Rufford Hunt said: “We held a festive fun ride for adults and children near Edwinstowe on Saturday which was supported by those who wanted to follow our hounds while getting into the Christmas spirit.

“The Grove and Rufford Hunt, which conducts lawful hunting activities to comply with the Hunting Act, plays an important part in the local community, raising funds for local charities and good causes as well as giving people of all ages access to an activity which is good for their physical and mental well-being.

“A handful of extremists that regularly make spurious allegations about hunts on social media in order to fund their own activities were completely irrelevant and had no impact on those attending what was a joyful and enjoyable event.