Campaigners opposed to a proposed controversial housing development for 1,800 homes near two villages close to Worksop have invited the area’s Parliamentary General Election Candidates to their next public meeting to discuss concerns.

Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council is still considering Waystone Ltd’s controversial planning application for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme for 1,800 properties with 24 hectares of greenfield land for mixed-development and employment with community and commercial facilities between Clowne and Barlborough.

And Clowne Action Group campaigners – who fear the development will lead to overcrowding, pose a strain on highways, services and the area – have invited Bolsover Constituency’s General Election Candidates to their next public meeting to hear about the many residents’ objections to the scheme.

Clowne Action Group Chairperson, Dom Webb, claims thousands of people are opposed to the proposed housing scheme.

Clowne Garden Village Housing Scheme Protestors

He said: “As you may be aware our action group has been fighting the Clowne Garden Village planning application that sits with Bolsover District Council.

“Our membership has grown to over 2,000 and our online and paper petitions have over 6,000 signatures from residents in Clowne and Barlborough.”

The action group stated that by June 18 four of the five Bolsover Constituency General Election Candidates, apart from Labour’s Natalie Fleet, had ‘confirmed’ their attendance at the forthcoming public campaign group meeting from 6pm, on June 30, at Clowne Community Centre.

These include Conservative Mark Fletcher, Liberal Democrat David Hancock, Reform UK’s Robert Reaney, and the Green Party’s David Kesteven.

Clowne Garden Village Housing Protestors Rally For Support. Maxine Dixon Barlborough councillor and councillor Dawn Walton.

Campaigners and residents have raised a number of concerns that the proposed Clowne Garden Village scheme poses a possible impact on highways and existing services, the countryside, wildlife, drainage and flooding with the potential loss of Green Belt land on the earmarked site.

Many have signed a Clowne Garden Village Action Group petition and nearly 1,400 public comments have now been submitted to the council concerning the application for the proposed housing development, north of Clowne including part of the village centre off Hickinwood Lane.

Bolsover’s most recent MP, Mark Fletcher, has also claimed the housing scheme could increase the population of the area by nearly 50per cent and that the amount of actual affordable housing will be negligible and in his own survey he claims 95per cent of 276 residents who answered questions were opposed to the development.

Clowne Action Group Chairperson, Mr Webb, has also been pushing for a Judicial Review to challenge the council’s handling of the planning application and he has also written to the Secretary of State for the Home Department to consider the progress of the proposed scheme.

He has claimed when an original application was submitted after 2017 it did not match the council’s Local Plan at that time and after the application was delayed it was then allegedly included prejudicially in the subsequent 2020 Local Plan which would support its progress.

The council has, however, says the proposed development has always been part of the Local Plan since 2016 and it has insisted that consideration of the planning application will continue.

It has also stated that following delays with legal agreements and the Covid-19 pandemic, reports needed to be updated which explained why the application was delayed.

In addition, the council has stated that “exceptional circumstances” were cited to legally allow the removal of Green Belt preservation at the site and that it has to meet housing and affordable housing targets because of nationwide shortages.

Despite opposition, the applicant Waystone has also claimed there is support for the scheme in terms of the potential for economic growth, facilities and jobs.

However, the council and Waystone have also recently clashed after the applicant is claiming it can only spare nearly £10m for infrastructure costs despite the council’s belief the scheme is viable to meet a £29m target.

The Clowne Action Group’s public meeting will take place from 6pm, on Sunday, June 30, at Clowne Community Centre, on Recreation Close, at Clowne, where Bolsover’s Parliamentary Candidates will be invited to talk and answer pre-selected questions.

Mr Webb said: “Clowne Garden Village is a major issue within our constituency and we are pleased the four confirmed candidates will come and discuss with our action group. This is local democracy at its best.”