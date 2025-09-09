Campaigners fear combined traffic impact from waterpark plans and housing scheme near Worksop

Campaigners and residents fear plans for a waterpark resort near Worksop will lead to impacts on the environment with an increase in traffic – as a consultation over the multi-million pound plans launched this week.

Bolsover District Council is considering Great Wolf Resorts’ plans for the indoor water park and resort on the edge of Clowne.

But campaigners who are pursuing a judicial inquiry into the 1,800 home housing scheme Clowne Garden Village before it gets underway amidst on-going concerns also fear additional developments including at nearby Creswell could have a further combined detrimental effect for the region’s highways and environment.

Campaigners have been further galvanised after Great Wolf Resorts invited residents and concerned parties to a second public consultation at Creswell Crags, with complimentary parking, between 3pm and 8pm, on September 9, to share their views.

Pictured Is A Great Wolf Lodge Water Park, Courtesy Of Great Wolf Lodge, Which Is Hoping To Launch A Resort In Clowne, Derbyshire

A Great Wolf Resorts spokesperson said: “We are in the latter stages of developing our ideas following our first consultation in the spring and we wish to share more details of how a Great Wolf Lodge could contribute to the local area.”

Councillors first met on May 6 with representatives from the major US based leisure operator Great Wolf Resorts who outlined their idea for a family-oriented waterpark resort to be sited on land off the A619 Gapsick Lane junction on the outskirts of Clowne.

The proposed resort could feature a 500-plus bedroom hotel, an indoor water park, conference facilities, and leisure offerings including mini-golf, mini-bowling, ropes course, games arcade and a selection of restaurants, cafes and bars – all to be subject to a consultation and planning process.

Great Wolf Lodge is North America’s leading brand for family resorts and it is hoped the proposed development in Clowne may create up to 500 jobs and attract visitors to the area with ‘day passes’ to be made available for residents so they can access facilities without having to book accommodation.

If planning permission is granted, the resort would be sited on land off the A619 Gapsick Lane junction on the outskirts of Clowne.

But Clowne Garden Village Action Group Chairperson Dom Webb has said it is right to question the choice of location under the circumstances because he suspects the council needs to support the Clowne Garden Village scheme.

Mr Webb has also previously raised suspicions that the proposed resort may also allow for another source for more funding to support the necessary multi-million pound improvement scheme for The Treble Bob roundabout to accommodate and facilitate the Clowne Garden Village scheme.

Agreed S106 financial infrastructure contributions for the Clowne Garden Village from the developer include a new Treble Bob roundabout scheme, an M1 motorway Junction 30 scheme and a travel plan.

Plans for the new leisure resort are only at the consultation stage and Great Wolf Resorts has not yet submitted a planning application.

Clowne Garden Village Action Group Chairperson Dom Webb

Great Wolf Lodge has stressed its plans for a resort near Clowne have nothing to do with Clowne Garden Village and it is not reliant on the housing scheme and it is looking at the whole country rather than for an alternative site for the Bicester scheme.

Bolsover District Council has insisted the timing of the proposed location for a new multi-million pound leisure resort on the outskirts of Clowne has not been influenced by plans for the Clowne Garden Village housing scheme.

Council Leader, Cllr Jane Yates, has said this is an exciting project and one of the council’s key priorities is growth with the creation of jobs and this proposal not only meets this but will provide leisure opportunities.