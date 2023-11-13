Calls for action to clean up fly tipping hotspot in Dinnington where Leonne Weeks, 16, was stabbed to death

A campaigner who spearheaded a clean up operation at a litter-plagued footpath and allotment where a teenage girl was stabbed to death says fly tippers are targeting the area again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly seven years after Leonne Weeks, aged 16, was found stabbed to death on an alleyway off Victoria Street, Dinnington, residents say the area has once again been blighted by fly-tipping.

Tim Wells, who lives close to the former allotments site, claims he had been calling for action for months before the murder in January 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the months that followed the murder work began to clear part of the old allotments site and create a community garden.

Land behind Victoria Street, Dinnington, has been targeted by fly tippers who have been accused of failing to respect much-loved teenager Leonne Weeks, whose body was found there in 2017

Mr Wells said: “We are now seven years on and the fences are being broken down and the whole area is looking like a tip again. There are large household items dumped on the allotment along with considerable fly tipping all around the allotments buried under vegetation.

“There is now household waste dumped along the footpath itself. We have had a massive infestation of rats in the past.

“We need a long term solution for the allotment area.

“I think there is a lack of duty of care towards the majority of us. Hasn’t our community learnt anything from the past as well!”

Leonne Weeks. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her death came just months after another teenager was hit over the head in the same alleyway by a masked 'killer clown' assailant.

Mr Wells says he had spoken out about the issues surrounding the area for months before Leonne Weeks was murdered by Shea Peter Heeley who lured his victim to the secluded spot and stabbed her 28 times.

Heeley was ordered to serve at least 24-and-a-half years after admitting the murder.