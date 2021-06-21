Call for runners and walkers to join Welbeck Estate 'Bun Run' and raise funds for School of Artisan Food

The private country estate will be giving access to areas not normally open to the public and inviting participants to run or walk one of two routes through its scenic parkland on Saturday, September 11.

The 15,000-acre estate surrounds the historic Welbeck Abbey and the 10km course takes in sweeping views of the building.

The route circuits the park, which was designed in 1748, and crosses the picturesque great lake out into open countryside. It skims the deer park, where there’s the chance to look out for white deer, and returns via the Abbey. Meanwhile, the 5km route will skirt the lakes, farmland and take in ancient woodland.

As a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to artisan food production, the School of Artisan Food helps people of all skill levels and all walks of life learn about artisan food production.

As part of this, it works closely with local voluntary groups and enterprises to support the local community including unemployed people and refugees.

There will be an entrance fee to take part in the Bun Run and this will help raise money to provide bursaries that will offer opportunities for upcoming bakers and food producers to study at the school.

lison Swan Parente MBE, founder of The School of Artisan Food, said: “We are committed to the promotion of good food, good health, local employment and a sustainable environment. We raise money so we can promote these aims and provide the widest possible access to our training programme.”

“We look forward to welcoming hundreds of people to our Bun Run. Whether people want to enjoy a gentle walk around the 5km route or race the whole 10km, the day promises to be a lot of fun and will help raise vital funds for a very good cause.”

More information about the Bun Run can be found on www.schoolofartisanfood.org.

Those interested in taking part in the fundraiser need to book in advance via the organiser’s website - www.sbrevents.co.uk.

It won’t be possible to register during the day as numbers need to be monitored.