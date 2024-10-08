Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police say they are continuing to work with Derbyshire Council’s highways team to consider steps to improve safety along a stretch of road between Clowne and Pleasley after campaigners have been calling for a reduced speed limit following a series of collisions.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest collision on the B6417 Mansfield Road, off Ramper Avenue, between Clowne and Bolsover, happened just after 8.30am, on Wednesday, October 2, between a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Transit tipper vehicle and two people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Derbyshire Police explained there are active mobile enforcement sites along the B6417 and enforcement action is taken when necessary and appropriate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “It may not always be easy to find a solution which is straightforward, easy and quick to implement but we continue to work alongside Derbyshire Council and Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership around steps which can be taken to help improve safety along this stretch of the road.”

A recent collision on the B6417 Mansfield Road, near Clowne, knon locally as the Ramper road. Photo: Coun Donna Hales

Bolsover district councillor Coun Donna Hales (Lab), who represents Bolsover North & Shuttlewood, and residents at the nearby Oxcroft estate have raised concerns with the council about the amount of accidents.

The speed limit on this stretch of road is currently 60mph.

But, following a series of accidents including ‘life-changing incidents’ and ‘fatalities’, Coun Hales and campaigners who want see the speed limit reduced, met with a county council officer last year.

Coun Donna Hales and local residents have called for a speed limit reduction on the Ramper road in Clowne. Photo: Submitted

However, a new speed limit has not yet been enforced.

Coun Hales said: “Members of the community have been campaigning for years but last year Derbyshire County Council met with them and myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been agreed that the speed needs to be reduced but there have been delays in instigating.”

A council spokesperson said: “We will shortly be consulting with Derbyshire Constabulary on a number of proposed changes to lower speeds from Clowne to Pleasley including Oxcroft where some of these collisions have occurred.

“We have also recently increased signage at entrances to Oxcroft to encourage sensible driving through the village.”

Road safety changes can include the introduction of reduced speed limits, traffic-calming and traffic-safety measures such as new signage, new road markings, and the introduction of speed cameras and even speed humps, bumps and ramps.