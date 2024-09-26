Call for fire service to be involved in planning decisions after Grenfell tragedy

By Jamie Waller
Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:49 BST
It is ‘outrageous’ that Nottinghamshire’s fire service doesn’t have a say on planning decisions as part of changes to prevent a repeat of the Grenfell fire disaster, councillors have said.

The Grenfell Inquiry has recently laid blame on the government, developers and a London council for failing to prevent the disaster that led to 72 deaths in 2017.

The tower block was covered in flammable cladding which led a blaze to spread out of control.

Members of the Nottinghamshire’s Fire Authority Board said it was essential that lessons were learnt and the construction of buildings changed.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said the tragedy “will be felt for many, many years.” Photo: SubmittedChief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said the tragedy “will be felt for many, many years.” Photo: Submitted
The board’s chair Coun Michael Payne (Lab) said: “It’s outrageous that fire authorities are not statutory consultees in planning.

“There are still people living in buildings where this could happen again.”

Currently, planning officers are required to seek advice on applications from certain bodies such as the police and Nottinghamshire County Council, which manages the roads.

However, fire and rescue services aren’t currently amongst them.

Coun Payne said he would push for the government to change this in his role as MP for Gedling.

Chief Fire Officer Craig Parkin said the tragedy “will be felt for many, many years.”

“I don’t think you’re going to see overnight improvements,” he said on the report’s impact.

“Hopefully regulators, developers and local authorities will work to a higher standard. It’s a lot bigger issue than just the fire service.”

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab) described the 2017 disaster as “horrific” example of “profit being put over people.”

“Things have been overlooked for far too long. We need planning to work with the Fire and Rescue service and ensure that new buildings take the findings into consideration,” she said.

Coun John Clarke (Lab) said this was especially important in areas with lots of high-rise buildings.

“We need to be in the rooms when they’re planning things to make sure it’s safe,” he said.

The report by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which concluded a six-year inquiry, found that the government had been warned about the dangers of cladding in 1992.

Other manufacturers involved in the construction of the building misled or concealed information from regulators, the inquiry found.

The London Fire Brigade was also accused of being unprepared for the disaster.

