News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Businesses to host party to celebrate re-opening of Worksop road after sinkhole opened up

Businesses in Worksop are getting ready to host a party to mark the re-opening of Carlton Road.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The celebrations will be taking place on Saturday, September 16, from 11.30am.

The Dukeries Ukeries Ukulele group will be providing music and Togo's Pet Supplies and the Woof Hub will be attempting to gain a Guinness World Record for the most Cockerpoos in one place, so if you know anyone with a Cockerpoo, please tell them to pop along.

There will be a headcount and at midday.

Carlton Road, Worksop, has been closed after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a carCarlton Road, Worksop, has been closed after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a car
Carlton Road, Worksop, has been closed after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed a car
Most Popular

All other dogs are also welcome.

There will be a raffle along with lots of fun and games and much more.

All the money raised at the event will be donated to BARK ( Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels).

Back in May a sinkhole opened up on Carlton Road, Worksop, due to a damaged sewer and the road has been closed since while Severn Trent hace been completing maintenance.

Related topics:Worksop