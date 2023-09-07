Businesses to host party to celebrate re-opening of Worksop road after sinkhole opened up
The celebrations will be taking place on Saturday, September 16, from 11.30am.
The Dukeries Ukeries Ukulele group will be providing music and Togo's Pet Supplies and the Woof Hub will be attempting to gain a Guinness World Record for the most Cockerpoos in one place, so if you know anyone with a Cockerpoo, please tell them to pop along.
There will be a headcount and at midday.
All other dogs are also welcome.
There will be a raffle along with lots of fun and games and much more.
All the money raised at the event will be donated to BARK ( Babworth Animal Rescue Kennels).
Back in May a sinkhole opened up on Carlton Road, Worksop, due to a damaged sewer and the road has been closed since while Severn Trent hace been completing maintenance.