British Heart Foundation shop in Worksop appeals for volunteers after Covid pandemic hits staffing levels

The British Heart Foundation shop, in Bridge Place, in the town centre is calling on people to donate the gift on time and volunteer.

Despite a strong bounce back in retail sales following the pandemic, the charity urgently needs volunteers after losing more than 2,500 from its shops since the Covid outbreak began.

BHF has launched its Operation Elf recruitment drive to encourage the public to give any time they can in the run up to Christmas.

Some of the team at Worksop including volunteers Joe Creagh, Dale Welsh and Steve Harding, shop manager Hazel Studley, volunteering manager Elizabeth Dyet and warehouse supervisor Wayne Smith.

December is one of the busiest times of year for the charity’s 712 nationwide shops, but bosses say some may be forced to reduce opening hours if they cannot recruit more volunteers ahead of the festive season.

This could reduce funds that can be turned into life-saving heart research.

Volunteering manager at the Worksop shop, Elizabeth Dyet, said: “Volunteering at the BHF is a great opportunity to meet new people, boost your confidence, gain retail experience and help us give unwanted items a new lease of life.

"Every hour given will help us raise funds to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“Volunteers can get involved in tasks such as telephone and logistical administration, merchandising on the shop floor and answering customer queries.”

People can volunteer just a few hours each week, or a few days, she said.

Elizabeth added that lots of the volunteering roles also provide transferable skills that can be used on future job applications.

Each year, heart and circulatory diseases kill around 2,880 people in Nottinghamshire.

The charity says that the support of volunteers is more vital than ever as it hopes to inspire the local community to give the gift of time to save and improve lives in Worksop.

Every pound raised in BHF shops helps the charity to support those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

This year, around 71,000 tonnes of goods will be saved from going to waste, by selling more than 500,000 pieces of furniture and 14,000 tonnes of preloved clothes.