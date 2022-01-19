The jobs fair, co-hosted by Brendan Clarke-Smith, will take place on Friday, January 28.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw, will be welcoming constituents to his first Jobs Fair, co-hosted with Jobcentre Plus, on Friday, January 28 at the Worksop Masonic Hall, in Potter Street.

The jobs fair will share information about potential jobs and training for job seekers of all abilities in a variety of sectors, including the care sector, retail sector and the Armed Forces.

Mr Clarke-Smith said: “One of my main priorities in Bassetlaw is to ensure that job seekers have the opportunity to find a career that’s right for them.

“Providing opportunities is one of my core beliefs in helping to ensure that we recover the local economy from the impact of the pandemic.

“We have lots of fantastic local businesses here in Bassetlaw, and this will be a good chance for residents to take a look and see if they would like to change jobs or pick up a new challenge that’s right for them.”

The fair will be taking place between 10am and 2pm.

Jean Sharp, district operations leader for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “We’re on hand to co-host this great Jobs Fair in Worksop, offering career advice, giving those attending some labour market information as well as providing real support to help attendees get through a job interview.

Inside Worksop Masonic Hall, Potter Street.

“30 local employers will be at the event, including B&Q and Travel Choice, showcasing job vacancies and training opportunities.